The Alternative Public Monitoring Report on the Implementation of the Judicial and Legal Reform Strategy for 2019-2023 and the resulting Action Plans for 2019-2021, prepared by the Armenian Bar Association, has been published.

In order to make the monitoring as participatory and effective as possible, 12 focus group discussions were conducted, among other tools, with the participation of the competent authorities under the Strategy under the Strategy Plan 2019-2022, specialized CSOs, industry experts, advocates and other stakeholders. .

The report not only presented the monitoring activities, but also presented methodological considerations and recommendations by sectors.

According to the action plans derived from the strategy, 103 actions-sub-actions were calculated, of which only 32% were fulfilled within the period. More than half of the actions, 56%, were not performed, and about 10% were performed with a certain or significant violation of the deadline. The legal analysis of some of the actions, such as the under-execution of actions, suggests that the goals set by the Strategy have not been achieved, in particular, the independence and impartiality of the judiciary have not been strengthened, the public accountability structures of the judiciary have not been significantly improved.

The results of the monitoring were published in the form of numerical indicators.

As a result of the quantitative evaluation of the strategy actions, separated from the goals with more than 50% performance index and subjected to legal analysis, the following: “4. Electoral Legislation “,” 5. “Strengthening the independence and impartiality of the judiciary”, 5,6,7. “Strengthening the independence and impartiality of the judiciary, improving the structures of public accountability of the judiciary, and a judiciary free from corruption and patronage.” The results of the level of influence registered under the goals of “Criminal Procedure Reform”‘s actions under the strategic directions, in terms of completeness of these strategic goals համապատասխան compliance with the strategic directions,, were assessed as “Non-compliant”.

Considering the rather low performance indicators of the Strategy և the resulting actions և the isolated and legally analyzed strategic goals ակի the results of the level of impact registered under the strategic directions and the incomplete և incompleteness of the implemented actions, the Armenian Bar Association proposes to develop a completely new Judicial A five-year strategy based on the observations raised in the report, identified gaps և recommendations, including proposals for review of actions not taken, ensuring high participation in the process with the involvement of all stakeholders.

It should be noted that the initial schedule was to submit the first draft of the monitoring results to stakeholders by 2022. April 15. However, taking into account the request of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia, if possible, provide the draft report in March for its consideration in the development of the new Strategy, so the first draft of the report was ready in 2022. It was put into circulation on March 10 of the same year. It was sent to the competent authorities concerned to collect opinions, positions and proposals on the project. Some of the positions and recommendations of the competent authorities were adopted by the IBA և they were included in the final version of the report.

Let’s add that the presentation of the report will take place in June, about which additional information will be provided to all interested parties.

