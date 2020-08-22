More than half of Spanish companies reopen after closing at height of pandemic By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: The break out of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Palma de Mallorca



(Reuters) – More than half the companies in Spain which closed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic have actually resumed, according to federal government information launched on Saturday, recommending the economy is recuperating gradually.

The number of companies signed up to pay social security by the end of July was 1,282,346, according to figures from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, or 91,240 less companies than in February prior to the federal government enforced a rigorous lockdown to attempt to consist of COVID-19.

However, the data revealed that because the alleviating of lockdown began in May, 49,159 companies have actually signed up with the federal government.

This is simply over half the number which closed when the pandemic was at its height in March and April.

The worst impacted sectors of the economy in between February and July were education, where 22.6% of companies closed, and farming and fishing, in which 15.2% of companies stopped trading, the federal government information revealed.

The number of cases of COVID-19 has actually been increasing gradually because completion of lockdown in June.

