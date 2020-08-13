More than half of Mumbai’s slum residents might have had Covid-19. Here’s why herd immunity could still be a long way off

Scientists think it’s most likely that recuperating from coronavirus leaves a individual with some immunity, however it’s unclear how strong it is or how long it lasts. Herd immunity is the concept that a illness will stop spreading out as soon as enough of a population ends up being immune– and is appealing because, in theory, it might supply some security for those who have not been ill.

If more than half of individuals in Mumbai’s shanty towns had contracted coronavirus, could they be approaching herd immunity– without a vaccine?

One professional believed so.

“Mumbai’s slums may have reached herd immunity,” Jayaprakash Muliyil, chairman of the Scientific Advisory Committee of India’s National Institute of Epidemiology, stated, according to a Bloomberg report. “If people in Mumbai want a safe place to avoid infection, they should probably go there.” But others have been more mindful. David Dowdy, an associate teacher in public health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, stated it was possible that the scientists had utilized a test that developed incorrect positives. And Om Shrivastav, a contagious illness professional in Mumbai, warned that, less than 8 months into the infection’ presence in society, it was prematurely to make any “decisive, conclusive statements.” If Mumbai’s shanty towns are on the verge of herd immunity, it has actually come at a expense. Of India’s more than 2 million coronavirus cases, about 5% of those infections were reported in Mumbai, the nation’s business capital. As of Monday, more than …

