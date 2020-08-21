More than half of Lebanon living in poverty, says UN – Middle East Monitor

More than half of Lebanon’s population are living in poverty, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) declared in a report launched the other day.

According to information assembled in May 2020, the organisation’s “estimates reveal that more than 55 per cent of the country’s population is now trapped in poverty and struggling for bare necessities”, up from 28 percent the previous year.

Approximately 2.7 million of Lebanon’s 6 million locals live listed below the poverty line, enduring on less than $14 daily, according to the report. While severe poverty in Lebanon has actually almost tripled in the last 12 months, increasing from 8 to 23 percent of the nation’s population.

The Mediterranean state’s financial and political crises have actually triggered poverty rates to increase considerably in current months, even prior to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic or the Beirut blast.

Official quotes, nevertheless, recommend poverty rates are most likely to continue increasing in the wake of the 4 August surge, which eliminated almost 200, hurt thousands more and made roughly 300,000 of Beirut’s locals homeless.

