More than half of Britons want to see Huawei banned from 5G network

More than half of Britons want to see Huawei banned from the UK’s 5G network amid more evidence of a backlash against China.

With a decision expected within days, a poll for MailOnline found 52 per cent would approve if Boris Johnson cuts the firm out of the massive project.

Meanwhile, there is also strong support for standing with Hong Kongers by granting them residency after Beijing launched an important crackdown on free speech.

Ministers are considering whether to axe Huawei amid fears the network could possibly be used for spying by the Chinese state.

A recent intelligence report said the security implications were ‘severe’ and that US sanctions on the firm may make its equipment less reliable and safe.

There will also be calls from dozens of Tory MPs to strip Huawei’s technology from the wider telecoms network by 2024, and cut involvement in building nuclear power plants.

Speaking at a ‘People’s PMQs’ on line event yesterday, Mr Johnson insisted that he was ‘not a Sino-phobe’.

‘I want to engage with China. On one other hand we now have to protect our critical national infrastructure. There are ways of doing that in the nuclear sector…

‘In the case of 5G there’s a particular issue that is brought on by the US sanctions on chips. We may have to find a method of doing that.’

Beijing has threatened consequences if the PM follows through with the move, and said it would show the UK is just a slave to America.

The poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, conducted on Wednesday, found 52 per cent would approve of dropping Huawei from 5G, including 28 per cent who felt ‘strongly’ on the matter.

Just 12 percent disapproved of the idea, even though a substantial 36 per cent failed to say in either case.

It comes after the Mail unveiled a controversial dossier this week accusing China of trying to manipulate key Establishment figures in the UK to back Huawei.

China imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong this month, bypassing the legislature in a move that is condemned around the globe.

Critics say regulations effectively ends the ‘one country, two systems’ framework that guaranteed in full the territory a high level of autonomy and civil liberties when it reverted from British to Chinese rule 23 years ago.

Mr Johnson has vowed to extend residency rights for around 2.9million Hong Kongers who’re eligible for British National Overseas passports, introduced in the 1980s under colonial rule.

However, those born after 1997 cannot apply, leaving out many young student activists at the core of the pro-democracy movement.

China condemned the British move, saying that holders of the BNO passports are Chinese citizens and that great britain had violated a commitment it had made not to grant them the right to stay in Britain.

Australian officials are thinking about options ‘to provide similar opportunities’ to those made available from Britain.