More than a dozen USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors test positive for coronavirus a second time

An unnamed Navy official confirmed Saturday that eight extra sailors serving aboard the plane provider docked in Guam have turn out to be contaminated once more after recovering from COVID-19, The Associated Press reported. The Navy official was not approved to talk publicly and requested anonymity.

In a assertion Friday, the Navy had introduced 5 had examined positive a second time.

All 13 sailors have once more been faraway from the ship and are in isolation on the U.S. Naval Base Guam, Politico reported.

Another sailor was faraway from the ship after being recognized with tuberculosis, a bacterial an infection that impacts the lungs and entails comparable signs to COVID-19, resembling coughing, fever and problem respiratory.

“This week, a small number of TR Sailors who previously tested COVID positive and met rigorous recovery criteria have retested positive,” Navy spokesperson Cmdr. Myers Vasquez stated in a assertion, based on Politico. “These protocols resulted in a small number of close contacts who were also removed from the ship, quarantined and tested. The ship remains on the road to recovery and will prepare to get back underway once a critical mass of crew with the required expertise is onboard.”

“In the course of the ship’s rigorous infection surveillance, a single active case of TB was identified and diagnosed,” Vasquez stated. “The individual has been removed from the ship, isolated, and will remain under the direct care of the naval health system until cleared by doctors.”

An estimated 1.5 million folks died from tuberculosis final yr worldwide – extra than another infectious illness. Tuberculosis is taken into account uncommon within the United States.

Before being allowed to return to the ship, all sailors who had beforehand examined positive for COVID-19 underwent a minimum of two weeks of isolation and needed to test detrimental twice in a row, with the exams separated by a minimum of a day or two.

After an outbreak was found aboard the Roosevelt in March, the ship was pressured to dock in Guam and a few 4,000 of the 4,80- member crew have been despatched ashore for both quarantine or isolation.

Hundreds of sailors started returning to the ship in coordinated waves earlier this month to arrange to set sail once more. That course of has been slowed as a result of discovery of recent instances, which has raised questions concerning the reintegration of beforehand contaminated troops into the ranks.

The crew members who grew to become contaminated a second time “developed influenza-like illness symptoms and did the right thing reporting to medical for evaluation,” the Navy stated in a assertion. As of Thursday, extra than 2,900 sailors had returned to the ship. More than 1,000 crew members who had examined positive for the coronavirus have since recovered.

The accuracy of testing itself has additionally been referred to as into query. Sailors have been examined for the virus utilizing nasal swabs. In some instances, an an infection may be at such a low stage that it isn’t detected by the test, which might imply no relapses occurred, and people cleared for the virus actually had ranges too low for detection.

The Roosevelt made headlines when the ship’s captain was relieved of command. Brett Crozier He was accused of going “outside the chain of command” and leaking a letter to the media through which he raised considerations concerning the extra than 200 sailors on the ship who had examined positive for COVID-19.

The ship pulled into Guam on March 27, 10 days early for its scheduled upkeep cease as a result of outbreak aboard.

The Navy has recognized one Roosevelt crew member who died in mid-April after changing into contaminated with the coronavirus. Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, of Fort Smith, Ark., died April 13 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

By late April, all the crew of the plane provider had been examined for the coronavirus.

