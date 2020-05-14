More than 95,000 people flew into UK during lockdown and nearly 5,000 may have been infected with coronavirus

Yvette Cooper, the Home Affairs Committee chairman who was additionally a part of the listening to, pressed Prof Aston to state what number of people arriving within the UK are estimated to have had Covid-19.

He stated: “We are confident that at no point so far from March 23 has the number of cases exceeded 0.5 per cent of the total domestic cases in the UK”.

Ms Cooper added: “That interval in the midst of March, we had 40,000 people every week nonetheless arriving from Milan, 40,000 people every week nonetheless arriving from Madrid.

“At the identical level the height prevalence in Italy was in all probability round 1 per cent, estimated for northern Italy at its peak, so that will counsel that you simply have a whole lot of people arriving during that interval from Milan and Madrid alone.

“Is that a fair assessment of the order? Talking about hundreds of people rather than tens of people, arriving with Covid-19 during that period?”

Prod Aston replied: “I think it would depend exactly what prevalence estimates you were using, what fatality rates you were using.”