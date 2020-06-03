More than 70 luxury cars stolen from dealership amid looting in Northern California

“You walk in it’s like a war zone,” Hidalgo said of the aftermath. “It’s not a cause for anybody. This is just bad thieves. It’s horrible. This is domestic terrorism brought upon to people that work. That’s not right.”

He stated he known as police however they had been too busy to reply to the dealership that evening, SF Gate reported.

Looters separated themselves from peaceable protesters — who had been in the Bay Area Sunday demanding justice after the demise of George Floyd — first hitting a Nike clearance retailer throughout the road from the dealership.

After breaking into the showroom, the thieves gained entry the important thing lockbox and used the fobs to find the cars.

‘IT WAS A WAR ZONE’: SMALL-BUSINESS OWNERS WHO LOST EVERYTHING IN RIOTS SPEAK OUT

Nearly each one of many dealership’s $90,000 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats had been stolen, FOX 2 reported.

The thieves additionally stole Charger Hellcats, Jeep Wranglers and pickup vehicles.

Lieutenant Ted Henderson stated he didn’t know if it was an opportunistic crime or if it was deliberate.

He stated no arrests have been made however police are looking social media video of the crime and in search of surveillance video in the world to determine the suspects.

“The events in Minneapolis have re-opened old, raw wounds and forced us to confront societal injustices that need to be addressed,” Chief Jeff Tudor wrote in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page. “Those who peacefully protested have started that conversation. But those who have looted and stoked violence in our community are hurting that effort.”

Between 20 to 25 cars have been recovered, Henderson stated, some broken and others chopped for elements.

“As we are getting them back I’ve got cars without engines,” Hidalgo informed FOX 2.

The dealership estimates its misplaced $5 million in the thefts and plan to rent armed guards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A close-by Walmart, See’s Candies, Burlington Coat Factory, Subway and Designer Shoe Warehouse had been additionally looted Sunday evening, in line with SF Gate.