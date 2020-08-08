More than 60 people missing after Beirut blast – Panorama

More than 60 people are still missing in Beirut, 4 days after a huge surge at the port left more than 150 people dead, a health ministry authorities stated, according toAl Jazeera

“The number of dead is 154, including 25 who have not yet been identified,” the main informed the AFP news firm. “In addition, we have more than 60 people still missing.”

The health minister stated on Friday that a minimum of 120 of the 5,000 people who were hurt on Tuesday remain in crucial condition.

More than 300,000 people have actually been left homeless in the wake of the surge.

Local authorities state the blast was brought on by the detonation of more than 2,700 lots of ammonium nitrate saved at a storage facility in the Beirut port for 6 years.