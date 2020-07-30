The most startling statistic: More than half of US adults live in households that have lost income from jobs.

At once, the number of Americans who say they haven’t worked in yesteryear week also climbed, before declining significantly in the most up-to-date survey, the final scheduled to be released.

Data from the Census Bureau’s weekly reports, which have tracked the virus’ impact on multiple facets of Americans’ lives since late April, show that conditions were stabilizing as well as improving a bit until mid-June. That’s around the time that the coronavirus was surging in the South and the West, which forced more than two dozen states to halt, or even reverse, their reopening plans.

For instance, the amount of people reporting they hadn’t worked in yesteryear seven days slipped to 113.3 million in mid-June, down from the high of 120.1 million per month earlier. But the numbers began climbing again to 119.8 million in July, before slipping to 118 million the following week in the most up-to-date survey.

Those reporting household income losses bounced around between 47% and 48% for much of the survey, but began climbing in recent weeks to 51.1%.

Meanwhile, the amount of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims has risen for the past fourteen days. And possibly that the July jobs report, that will be released August 7, will once again show a decrease in employment.

“The virus spread and economic rollbacks in the weeks since do not bode well for the labor market in the weeks and months ahead,” said Greg McBride, Bankrate.com chief financial analyst.

The census survey also reveals the toll the pandemic is accepting Americans’ wellbeing.

Some 26.5% said they either missed last month’s rent or mortgage payment , or had slight or no confidence that their household could make another payment promptly. That’s up from a low point of 22.1% in early June and 24.6% in the original survey.

And more than 12% of Americans lived in households where there was either sometimes or often not enough to eat in the last seven days, up from 9.7% in mid-June and 9.8% in the initial survey.

The pandemic is also affecting people’s mental health , especially because it drags on for months.

Nearly a quarter of respondents reported feeling down , depressed or hopeless nearly every day or more than half the occasions of yesteryear week in the most recent report.

When the survey began, that figure was about 18.6%.