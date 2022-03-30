The ombudsman’s representatives visited people currently temporarily resettled in Stepanakert from the Khramort community of the Askeran region, Artsakh ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said.

“As a result of Azerbaijani criminal acts, the normal life of Khramort-Parukh communities was disrupted, as a result of which more than 400 people were injured, including women, children and the elderly.

Some of the displaced persons were temporarily housed in the apartments of relatives and friends, while others were provided with temporary accommodation by the Government.

During the private conversations with the IDPs, it was reported that the Askeran district administration, the Ministry of Territorial Administration, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Migration provided basic assistance.

The Nagorno-Karabakh mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross has provided food and hygiene items to the displaced population from the glorious communities, and financial assistance will also be provided.

The Defender draws the attention of the authorized bodies to the following issues:

– There is a high degree of psychological vulnerability among the displaced persons, it is necessary to implement psychological support measures.

– Some families reported a lack of certain household items.

– The right to education of children has been violated, in practice the pre-school-school children displaced from the mentioned communities have been deprived of the opportunity to receive education in their native environment.

– There is an impossibility to exercise the right to decent work among the displaced persons from the mentioned communities.

“The Human Rights Defender’s Office continues to monitor the protection of the rights of people with high vulnerabilities, in particular, the rights of the displaced population, the registered problems are collected and sent to the state authorized bodies,” the statement reads.