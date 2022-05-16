“Voice of America”. North Korea has reported more than 392,000 new cases of your disease. The death toll from this disease has reached 50. A total of 1,213,550 people have contracted “fever of unknown origin” since the end of April, according to the state-run KCNA on Monday. More than half a million people have received medical treatment. So far, 648,630 people have recovered.

On Sunday, a regular emergency meeting of the Labor Party’s political bureau was held, with leader Kim Jong Un sharply criticizing delays in the transfer of drugs from state reserves to pharmacies.

Kim has ordered the immediate mobilization of the party’s Central Military Commission to help stabilize the supply of medicine in Pyongyang.

North Korea “upgraded” its disease preparedness system last Thursday, when it recognized for the first time in all of the disease that it had identified a “malicious virus” within its borders.

China has sent a preliminary medical team to North Korea. The team of about 10 people arrived over the weekend after Pyongyang applied for quarantine assistance.

South Korea’s new president, Yoon Suk Yol, reaffirmed in his first parliamentary address Monday that his government is ready to send humanitarian aid in the form of vaccines, medical supplies and medical personnel to North Korea. “If North Korea reaches out, Seoul will not back down,” he said.

The US State Department has stated that it does not intend to send direct medical aid to North Korea, but will support the delivery of a small number of vaccines to Pyongyang under the COVAX program. The State Department also called on the North to work with the international community to vaccinate its 26 million people.