More than 3,500 forcibly disappeared persons in Yemen – Middle East Monitor

Deputy Justice Ministry of Yemen, Faisal Al-Majidi, stated the other day that there are more than 3,500 forcibly disappeared Yemenis in Houthi jails, Yemen’s Shebab news site reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hadath TELEVISION reported Al-Majidi stating that 3,544 cases of enforced disappearance had actually been recorded and their files were sent out to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Al-Majidi stated they consist of 72 kids and 17 females, worrying that the genuine variety of forcibly disappeared persons is much greater.

The Yemeni main required the households of the victims to submit grievances to the general public prosecution to hold those accountable to account, in specific the head of the Houthi militia Abdel-Malik Al-Houthi

Meanwhile, Majidi implicated the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, of disregarding to the rights of the forcibly disappeared persons as he is attempting to promote their file as a political concern not a human rights one.

He likewise revealed his dissatisfaction with all the UN organisations which keep Griffiths’ position.

Since an offer was made to exchange 15,000 detainees and forcibly disappeared persons was reached in between the Yemeni federal government and the Houthis in 2018, no development has actually been made.

Sunday marks the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

