More than 300 NHS and care workers have now died from coronavirus, PM announces

Boris Johnson has introduced that the deaths of 181 NHS employees and 131 social care workers have been linked to Covid-19.

Speaking at prime minister’s questions, Mr Johnson instructed MPs: “I do know the ideas of the entire House are with their households and buddies.”

But Mr Johnson got here below strain from Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour chief, over the federal government’s angle to care dwelling employees.





Ministers have come below growing strain over their dealing with of care properties, following accusations they weren’t protected sufficient because the pandemic hit.

Mr Johnson mentioned that 125,000 care dwelling employees have already been examined for Covid-19 and that ministers are “absolutely confident that we will be able to increase our testing not just in care homes but across the whole of the community”.