More than 23,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; DMV remains closed

Here’s the most recent on the coronavirus pandemic for May 11, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 25,070 instances of coronavirus — 23,889 affirmed and 1,181 plausible — Sunday.

In excess of 167,000 Virginians have been tried for the infection. The death rates are currently at 850.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,273 people with the infection have been discharged from the clinic. The VDH and VHHA don’t report recuperations.

This evening Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update as the state is set to open this week. Check out the watch on 8News here.

Virginia DMV remains closed

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles was set to open today. Yet, in a tweet Friday the DMV said they will stay shut.

Online and mail exchanges are as yet being prepared.

The DMV call focus likewise stays open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. also, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon.