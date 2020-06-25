More than $21K in tips are donated to a Starbucks barista after a ‘Karen’ tried to shame him

A fundraiser offering tips to a California Starbucks barista has raised more than $20,000 after a woman attempted to shame him for maybe not allowing her inside without wearing a mask.

Amber Lynn Gilles, a yoga instructor and photographer, took to Facebook on June 22 to blast the barista – identified in the GoFundMe fundraiser as Lenin Gutierrez – for maybe not serving her at a Starbucks in San Diego.

‘Meet Lenen from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask,’ she said in the post, tagging the cafe off the 4200 block of Genesee Avenue.

Amber Lynn Gilles, a yoga instructor and photographer, took to Facebook on June 22 to blast the barista – identified in the GoFundMe fundraiser as Lenin Gutierrez – for not serving her at a Starbucks in San Diego

‘Meet Lenen from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask,’ she said in the post, tagging the coffee shop off the 4200 block of Genesee Avenue. ‘Next time I will watch for cops and bring a medical exemption’

‘Next time I’ll wait for cops and bring a medical exemption.’

The now viral post has been shared more than 47,000 times and has been inundated with comments from people slamming the woman on her post.

Under California Governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate regarding mask, people may be exempt for wearing masks but must definitely provide a medical reason.

The post prompted Matt Cowan to establish the GoFundMe for Gutierrez, who he failed to know. The two have already been in communication and have plans to hook up, with the barista sending Cowan multiple videos and posts where he thanked his supporters.

The post prompted Matt Cowan to establish the GoFundMe for Gutierrez, who he failed to know. The two have already been in communication and have plans to hook up, with the barista (pictured) sending Cowan multiple videos and posts where that he thanked his supporters

The GoFundMe has raised just over $21,000 because it was initially posted on Tuesday. It is named, ‘Tips for Lenin Standing Up To A San Diego Karen’

‘I want to remind everybody to be kind to one another and to love each other and always remember to wear a mask,’ he said in a video.

The GoFundMe has raised just over $21,000 because it was initially posted on Tuesday. It is named, ‘Tips for Lenin Standing Up To A San Diego Karen.’

Gilles took to Facebook to defend her actions and to clash with people who were blasting her on her behalf post.

Gilles took to Facebook to defend her actions and to clash with people who were blasting her on her behalf post

She claims to be an activist, posting conspiracies and memes suggesting Fauci has ties to Satan

‘I am not scared or bothered by your ignorant fraud a**’s, not sorry you losers got nothing better to do.,’ she said on Tuesday. ‘Thanks for the ratings you all act like the terrorist organization you are.’

Starbucks released a statement standing behind the requirement to wear masks inside stores.

‘We want everyone to feel welcome in our stores,’ they said in a statement to CBS 8. ‘We respectfully request customers follow social distancing and safety protocols recommended by public health officials, including wearing a facial covering when visiting our stores.