More than 200 revellers ignore police warnings to attend illegal woodland rave

Police split up an illegal rave in a forest last night where more than 200 revellers had gathered to party on Super Saturday.

Officers cleared the crowds from a wooded area near Eston, Teesside, with the help of a police helicopter.

Cleveland Police scolded the revellers for heaping an unnecessary ‘burden’ on the NHS during the pandemic.

Superintendent Emily Harrison said: ‘This incident is unacceptable and we will not tolerate illegal raves happening in Cleveland.

‘Raves like these pose potential safety concerns for those attending, they are illegal and attending such an event places an unnecessary burden on our NHS colleagues who have been spending so much time to decide to try to keep us all safe during the ongoing pandemic.’

Officers cleared revellers (pictured) from the wooded area in Eston, near Teesside, last night

Officers also appealed to parents and guardians to check the ‘whereabouts of the children’

At 10pm last night, officers caught wind of the rave and took to Twitter to warn would-be rule-breakers ‘not to attend’ and ‘ask parents and guardians to check on the whereabouts of the children’.

A spokesman added: ‘Enquiries are ongoing and anybody found to be breaking the law will undoubtedly be dealt with accordingly.’

Video from the night time, that appears to have now been posted on Snapchat, shows a swarm of youths yelling while they brandish beer cans and bottles.

In one scene, a reveller can be seen falling to the floor. Cigarettes were also seen been smoked in the video.