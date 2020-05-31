More than 2 million British travellers able to avoid 14-day quarantine after travelling abroad

One week earlier than the UK’s first blanket quarantine is imposed, The Independent can reveal that at the very least two million individuals will qualify for exemption due to their jobs.

According to the wording within the authorities’s list of exemptions, bus drivers, dentists and cops might be among the many professions to dodge 14 days of self-isolation once they journey to the UK from 8 June onwards.

The residence secretary, Priti Patel introduced the measure on 20 May. Travellers arriving by air, sea and rail might be obliged to spend two weeks out of direct contact with household and pals. No finish date has been specified, although the federal government says the coverage might be reviewed each three weeks.

The prospect of quarantine, along with persevering with Foreign Office recommendation in opposition to non-essential journey abroad, has prompted the UK’s two largest vacation firms, Tui and Jet2, to cancel all departures in June. Travel companies report that each inbound and outbound bookings have dried up.

Ministers have hinted that after 29 June a collection of bilateral offers, described as “air bridges,” will enable holidaymakers to journey to and from the preferred locations with out the necessity to self-isolate on arrival – main to the quarantine plan being described as a “three-week wonder”.

Yet many travellers can legally avoid the duty, evaluation of the record {of professional} exemptions drafted by the Home Office has proven.

Some jobs are immediately associated to cross-border journey or extremely specialised, similar to Eurotunnel practice drivers and Euratom inspectors.

The exemption for fruit and vegetable pickers from abroad requires them to self-isolate on a farm, although they will combine with others.

But different classes are far wider. The Independent has calculated that at the very least two million employees might be able to avoid quarantine.

The highest quantity is probably going to be those that are “a registered health or care professional travelling to the UK to provide essential healthcare, including where this is not related to coronavirus”.

NHS nurses, docs and ancillary employees returning to Britain after a vacation to resume work are thought possible to qualify, together with a variety of different medical and care professionals – together with dentists.

It is believed at the very least 1.5 million might declare exemption due to their work in well being or care.

The class “road haulage worker and road passenger transport worker” makes no distinction between staff working internationally and those that are merely returning to jobs as truck and bus drivers. It additionally seems to cowl different employees working for bus and coach firms, making lots of of hundreds extra eligible.

Police due to resume duties inside two weeks of returning to the UK are additionally exempt.

International commuters might be able to avoid self-isolation if they will show that they journey to one other nation professionally at the very least as soon as every week

Partners and dependents accompanying exempt travellers don’t themselves qualify and might be obliged to self-isolate – until they’re with a diplomat or consultant of worldwide organisations.

A authorities spokesperson mentioned: “These cross-government public well being measures are designed to maintain the transmission price down, cease new circumstances being introduced in from abroad and assist stop a devastating second wave of coronavirus. All of our choices have been based mostly on the most recent scientific proof.

“The record of exemptions has been agreed by all authorities departments in session with their stakeholders which is able to guarantee crucial provides and providers can proceed and might be saved beneath evaluate.

“People coming into the UK might be required to present contact and journey info when coming to the UK, together with those that are exempt. We will set out additional element shortly together with on how we are going to take motion in opposition to those that flout the principles.”





Travellers who don’t qualify for exemption by way of their occupation produce other choices to avoid self-isolation.

British Airways has supplied passengers booked to fly to London from 8 June onwards the possibility to swap dates freed from cost to fly again earlier than quarantine begins.

The “Dublin dodge,” involving a diversion by way of the Irish capital on the journey to Britain, additionally offers exemption. But as a result of it raises danger by growing the variety of interactions, the loophole has been closely criticised.