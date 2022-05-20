The RA Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan had a working meeting with the representatives of the organizations implementing trainings for the regular (mandatory) certification of teachers. New approaches to secondary school teacher training prior to compulsory attestation were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Arsen Baghdasaryan, Head of the Department of General Education of the Ministry of Education and Science, Artashes Torosyan, Acting Director of the National Center for Education Development and Innovation (NSDC), and representatives of the Department of General Education.

Deputy Minister Zhanna Andreasyan noted that the main goal is to create a free and open competitive environment, which should satisfy the quality improvement of the trainings carried out before the next attestation. Noting that the ministry has guaranteed 48 training organizations – about 30 courses, he noted that teachers have the opportunity to choose one of the mentioned organizations – courses.

“Prerequisites have been created to improve the mechanism of teacher training and to re-launch it,” said the Deputy Minister, while emphasizing the need to discuss the issues that have arisen.

He also said that last year about 6,700 teachers were trained for mandatory certification, this year it is planned to train more than 14,000 teachers. Changes have been made to teacher training և guarantee organizations.

“We have tried to reduce the paperwork of the process as much as possible. “The main purpose of our meeting, due to the changes, is to discuss labor and organizational issues,” said the Deputy Minister.

Zhanna Andreasyan also informed that a tender has been announced to complete the list of guaranteed organizations, in which all the organizations that meet the criteria set by the ministry can participate.

According to him, the main requirement of the ministry is the organization of training courses on an existing scale, taking into account their high efficiency. According to Zhanna Andreasyan, distance training can be acceptable in exceptional cases, if serious justifications are presented.

Acting Director of the CDPF Artashes Torosyan presented the results of the monitoring of the training courses and the reports submitted by the organizations.

An effective dialogue took place during the meeting. Representatives of the organizations asked questions about the training program, funding and other issues.