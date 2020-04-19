More than 1,300 inmates test positive for coronavirus in Ohio

Mass screening is continuous at the 3 centers real estate the detainees: The Marion Correctional Institution, Pickaway Correctional Institution as well as Franklin MedicalCenter Prison authorities are separating inmates as well as utilizing cleanliness teams to decontaminate usual locations, claimed spokesperson JoEllen Smith of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation as well asCorrection

.

So much, Marion has actually had 1,057 positive situations, Pickaway 202 as well as Franklin101 Inmates that test positive are divided from the public, Smith claimed Saturday.

Volunteer tasks as well as visitations have actually been put on hold as well as the division is dealing with different interaction methods forinmates Options consist of one cost-free video clip see each week, 2 cost-free telephone call each week as well as 8 cost-free e-mails monthly, Smith claimed.

Meal times have actually been minimized to two times day-to-day however calories have actually been enhanced from 2,500 to 2,700, Smith claimed. Inmates have actually been informed to rest head to toe to avoid additional spread.