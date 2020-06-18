More than 12 million people in UK take financial hit during coronavirus crisis

Around 12.5 million people in the UK have suffered from a loss of income during the coronavirus crisis, according to the latest figures.

The overwhelming impact of the lockdown on household incomes was revealed in the latest survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS survey also showed growing pessimism within the state of the economy. Expectation for the financial health of the UK in the entire year ahead dropped to levels not seen since September 2008.





Nearly two-thirds – 64.8 percent – of employees felt their work was being suffering from Covid-19 during a four-day snapshot survey taken in late May.

The proportion is up from 47.7 per cent early in the day in May, as concerns about safety and health in the workplace grew.

More follows…