More than 103,000 customers are without power across Louisiana and Texas

In Port Arthur, Texas, most of locals have actually left, Mayor Thurman Bartie stated on Wednesday night, alerting that emergency situation services will not have the ability to assist those left when the storm completely strikes.

“My main priority is really to get all citizens out of homes. Thank God, we probably got 70, almost 80% of our citizens out, actually evacuated,” he informed CNN.

The mayor called a compulsory evacuation order on Monday, he stated.

“There are still some who have remained, and they know that they are actually on their own because there’s no emergency services available to them during this particular period of time. But we are now just awaiting arrival.”

Winds in the location are currently reaching 40 to 50 miles an hour, and the rain is heightening, however “the full brunt of it has not even arrived yet,” he stated.

“Thank God our citizens, the majority of them, have gotten out. We appreciate that.”

