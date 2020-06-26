More than 100 people killed during lightning strikes in India – Panorama

More than 100 people have been killed during lightning strikes in two Indian states in two days, CNN reports, citing Indian authorities.

In the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, 24 people died as a result of lightning in the past 24 hours, in accordance with senior Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority official Aditi Umrao.

In the neighboring Indian state of Bihar, at the least 83 people were killed in lightning strikes on Thursday, in line with the state government.

In total, at the least 107 people have died from lightning strikes in the two states.

Bihar’s Disaster Management Department said the Gopalganj district saw the best death toll, with 13 people killed. The remaining portion of the deaths were recorded in 22 split areas throughout the state.

All the deaths in Bihar were recorded Thursday. Compensation of $5,300 will undoubtedly be given to the families who’ve lost family members, said Sandeep Kumar, the official at Bihar’s Disaster Management Department.

India and the South Asian region more widely frequently have lightning fatalities in May and June each year. According to India’s National Crime Records Bureau, there were 2,885 deaths attributed to lightning in 2017 and 2,357 in 2018, the newest year which is why data can be acquired.