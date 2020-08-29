More than 100 new coronavirus deaths reported in Georgia

Brazilian native individuals of the Marubo ethnic group wait to see physicians from the Brazilian Armed Forces’ medical group at a health post in Amazonas state. Credit: Evaristo Sa/ AFP through Getty Images)

Remote native neighborhoods in Brazil, who have little or no contact with the outdoors world, are dealing with a grave threat from Covid -19– and supporters implicate the federal government of stopping working to secure these susceptible groups.

The infection has actually currently eliminated a member of the Marubo and a member of the Tikuna native individuals living in the remote Javari Valley, and more than 450 individuals have actually been contaminated, according to the Brazilian federal government.

“The situation in the Javari Valley is critical,” stated Douglas Rodrigues, a doctor who has actually dealt with just recently called native groups over the previous 40 years. “We are preparing for a catastrophe,” he informed CNN.

Overall, some 800,000 native individuals live in towns throughoutBrazil The biggest concentration of separated neighborhoods is based in the Javari Valley, an area the size of Austria, situated in southwest Amazonas state, near the border with Peru.

In March, when the coronavirus was very first reported in Brazil, a federal government firm supervising native affairs stated it would disallow entry to the Valley so that outsiders could not spread out the infection.

But that didn’t occur, supporters state.

