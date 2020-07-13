More than 100 outbreaks of coronavirus are ‘swiftly and silently’ being dealt with every week across the united kingdom, said the Health Secretary.

Matt Hancock unmasked how flare-ups in schools, businesses and pubs in the united states are consistently being handled with ‘local actions’, just nine days after many businesses reopened.

He stated that increased testing, some of that is being done door-to-door in infected areas, means officials can take an even more targeted approach rather than imposing national measures.

Hancock’s comments come after 73 cases of herpes were confirmed at A S Green And Co, a farm in Mathon, Herefordshire, ultimately causing around 200 workers being quarantined as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Monday marks a couple of weeks since Mr Hancock announced Leicester will be the first city to be placed under an area lockdown – restrictions he’s expected to review later this week.

The Health Secretary added that many of the outbreaks are nipped in the bud before they can ‘make the news’.

A officer wearing a surgical breathing apparatus stands at the entrance to AS Green and Co farm on July 12, 2020 in Mathon, Herefordshire

People on AS Green and Co site on July 12, watch out over the fence in Mathon, Herefordshire

Workers within the website appear to be undertaking social distancing as they pass the time on the phones

Another 21 folks have died of coronavirus in britain in 24 hours bringing the total death toll to 44,819 A further 21 people have died from coronavirus in 24 hours bringing the UK’s total death toll to 44,819. Today’s figure – which covers deaths in care domiciles, hospitals and the wider community – is the lowest Sunday figure since lockdown began in March. But figures released on Sunday are usually smaller due to a delay in processing over the week-end. While it is a slight drop from last Sunday’s death toll of 22, this week-end has sparked concerns of a potential 2nd spike after 148 deaths were reported yesterday. Saturday’s number was more than double that of the week before and came three weeks after shops were allowed to reopen in the initial major easing of lockdown. A total of 650 people tested positive for the herpes virus today, bringing the total amount of confirmed cases to 289,603. Yesterday, 820 people tested positive. No deaths were reported in Scotland, Wales nor Northern Ireland on the second Sunday that pubs, bars and restaurants could actually open their doors to lockdown-weary revellers.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Hancock said: ‘Each week there are more than 100 local actions taken in the united states – a few of these will make the news headlines, but additional are swiftly and silently dealt with.

‘This is thanks in large part to the incredible efforts of local authorities – all of whom have stepped up and published their local outbreak control plans in line with the end of June deadline.’

In articles for the newspaper, the Health Secretary said officials will ‘hunt down the virus’ by targeting regions of concern.

An increased testing capacity means the Government may take ‘more targeted local action and less national lockdown’ to allow the easing of measures in most of the united states, he said.

The newspaper reports that door-to-door testing, that was utilised in the worst-hit areas of Leicester, is to be used more widely to curb outbreaks in the coming months.

Portable walk-in centres is likewise stationed in areas where there is a flare-up of the herpes virus.

A further 21 people were announced to have died from covid-19 on Sunday, the lowest figure since lockdown began in March.

However figures released on Sunday are usually smaller due to a reporting lag at the week-end.

On Sunday, Public Health England (PHE) Midlands and Herefordshire Council said around 200 employees at vegetable producer AS Green and Co were put in lockdown carrying out a Covid-19 outbreak among the workforce.

The farm supplies vegetables to major supermarket chains, such as for example Tesco, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Asda and M&S.

Some 73 workers tested positive for the herpes virus, leading to the entire group of workers, who reside in shared accommodation at Rook Row Farm, to be isolated together as ‘one extended bubble’.

Police were seen guarding the exits of a vegetable farm yesterday, as residents of the farm’s static caravans faced lockdown.

The council said it really is arranging food and important supplies for residents on the webpage while they self-isolate.

Police are today guarding the exits of a vegetable farm which gives a number of major supermarket chains after 73 staff working and living on the site in trailers tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 200 staff have already been ordered to self-isolate after workers at A S Green And Co in Mathon, Herefordshire, tested positive for Covid-19 – which has caused the death of very nearly 45,000 people in britain.

The workers are employed to undertake picking and packing just work at the website, located to the south-west of Worcester and east of Hereford, while living in mobile homes on Rook Row Farm.

No workers at the site are being permitted to leave, but are receiving the required support – with officials treating group as as ‘one extended bubble’.

Visitors and management team members were also tested and the organization confirmed all results to date outside of their site have already been negative.

The company has set up a range of illness control measures to try to decrease the risk of staff being confronted with the virus.

These include supporting testing, promoting social distancing in communal social areas and the indoor packaging areas.

They are also providing PPE for staff where applicable, encouraging regular hand washing for at the least 20 seconds and promoting the use of face coverings in closed areas.

Workers at A S Green And Co were tested completed after some workers showed symptoms of the bug (stock photo)

A police officer wearing a breathing apparatus stands by his car outside the gates of Rook Row Farm

Rook Row Farm happens to be closed for many visitors and workers are receiving support required on the webpage, the company said in a statement

The site is still waiting on most of the results but 73 positive cases are confirmed up to now.

During the harvest season, workers live onsite in mobile homes which all have toilets, showers and kitchen facilities and participants share the accommodation.

As a precaution the whole group are being treated as ‘one extended bubble’, in accordance with officials.

Herefordshire Council is arranging food and essential supplies for residents on the site while they self-isolate.

It comes after farmers appealed for folks to use up paid roles on local farms to prevent food being left to rot in the fields as part of the Feed The Nation campaign.

The owner of A S Green And Co was looking for 100 pickers and 60 packers to join their family team at the end of April, the Hereford Times reported.

In a statement posted on its internet site, the company said: ‘We make sure we are working closely with, Public Health England and the Public Health team at Herefordshire Council to support numerous our workers that have tested positive for COVID-19.

‘As a precautionary measure we have arranged for testing of additional key workers including management team members and visitors associated with A S Green and may confirm all results to date outside of our site have already been returned with negative results. To date there are 73 positive cases on our site.

‘Our site is currently closed for all visitors and with the help of the various bodies no workers are being permitted to leave our site and are receiving the required support at our site.

‘Our employees and neighborhood are our priority as of this difficult time and we continue to follow the guidance of the relevant bodies to ensure that the spread of the virus is controlled and our workforce is supported.

‘Public Health England advises it is very unlikely Covid-19 can be transmitted through food or food packaging, so shoppers can remain confident buying British fruit and veg.

‘Thank you for your understanding in these difficult times.’

Director of Public Health at Herefordshire CCG speaks outside Rook Row Farm in Mathon, near Malvern

A man puts on PPE as he gets to Rook Row Farm in Mathon, near Malvern in Herefordshire

Katie Spence, PHE Midlands Health Protection Director, said: ‘We are working closely with the management at AS Green and Co to support the and well-being of their workforce and wider public health.

‘At this phase of the pandemic, we still be prepared to see cases in the community and within settings where people are closer together, such as for example workplaces, and that’s why the Test and Trace system is very important, to help us pick up on any potential dilemmas and swiftly to simply take remedial action to reduce spread.

‘To support this workforce of around 200 key workers, the company has put in place a selection of infection get a handle on measures to try and reduce the danger of staff being exposed to COVID-19.

‘Measures include supporting testing on site, promoting social distancing in communal social areas and in the indoor packaging area; providing PPE for staff where applicable, encouraging regular handwashing for at least 20 seconds, and promoting the utilization of face coverings in closed areas.’

‘Despite these measures, a small amount of workers became symptomatic earlier in the day this week and they and some close contacts among the workforce were tested initially and found to be positive.

‘In line with NHS guidance, individuals were asked to self-isolate for 1 week, with their house holds and close contacts asked to isolate for 14 days.’

‘As we now have seen an international trend of large food producers being subject to outbreaks, as a precautionary measure, the decision was made to test the entire workforce.

‘The initial batch of results showed a significant percentage of positive cases, despite these individuals being asymptomatic.

‘We are still awaiting a few results, but currently we have 73 positive cases of COVID-19 among the workforce.’

‘PHE Midlands and Herefordshire Council are therefore working with AS Green and Co to closely monitor and manage the outbreak and support individual workers.’

A spokesperson for AS Green said: ‘Our staff are our priority, they are hard-working key workers helping us provide food for the country of these unusual times.

‘We contacted PHE and we are working closely together and Public Health at Herefordshire Council to prevent the spread of COVID-19.’

Karen Wright, Director of Public Health for Herefordshire, said: ‘While Herefordshire is the first to experience an outbreak of the kind, this is simply not unexpected.

‘Our priority is to protect the health and wellbeing of most residents within our community. Prompt testing on the farm has allowed us to comprehend transmission and control the spread of infection.

‘We continue steadily to support the farm management, their workers – who form an important element of our local economy, and the local community through this challenging time.

‘Anyone who includes a fever, persistent dry cough, or loss or change in their sense of taste or smell should call 119 or go online to set up a test.’

Herefordshire have had 809 confirmed cases of the herpes virus, with an interest rate of 421.1 (per 100,000 resident population), according to the Government’s daily statistics published yesterday around 6pm.

In April Andrew Green, owner of AS Green and Co, told the Hereford Times: ‘The coronavirus pandemic has triggered soaring demand for fresh produce, but with tighter border controls and travel restrictions in position, many UK farmers have already been left with a labour shortage, putting their produce at risk.’

He added: ‘Not only does the role supply the opportunity to work in a safe, healthier environment through the summer months, but it addittionally enables those individuals who have been financially impacted by the pandemic to improve their income, without jeopardising the support they will receive through the Government furlough scheme.’

Following the Pick for Britain campaign – an initiative to create together UK workers and farmers together to prevent crops rotting in the ground throughout the pandemic – the farm said it had received more than 300 applications.

On the firm’s website, it says workers are anticipated to share accommodation at Rook Row Farm, while there is a recreational building with a pool dining table, dart board and TELEVISION for all employees.

A spokeswoman for the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said: ‘The industry takes this problem incredibly seriously and every thing is being done to help keep workers safe; their safety and health remains the priority.

‘Across the sector there has been significant investments this season; from the use of additional safety equipment and PPE, regularly testing temperatures, and following government guidance specifically made for seasonal workers.’

Karen Wright, director of public health for Herefordshire, urged anybody experiencing any outward symptoms of Covid-19 to arrange a test.

The outbreak uses lockdown was extended for at least a couple of weeks in Leicester, east midlands, after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Number 10’s scientific advisers revealed on July 10 that the UK’s R rate is between 0.7 and 0.9.

The R rate represents the typical number of people each Covid-19 patient infects and SAGE admitted it could be one or higher in London, the Midlands, the North East and Yorkshire, the South East and the South West.

A S Green And Co specialise in growing runner beans, Tenderstem broccoli, broad beans and helda beans.