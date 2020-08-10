More than 100 Black men urge Biden to pick Black woman as Vice President

The letter represents a last-minute push by outside groups to pressure Biden to pick a Black woman as his running mate. Biden is expected to formally announce his choice this week, ahead of the Democratic National Convention, after months of speculation and the vetting of several candidates by his team.

The signers of the letter include Black leaders across several industries. Names on the list include: rapper and actor Sean “Diddy” Combs; Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” Mckelvey, co-host of the radio show “The Breakfast Club”; Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minnesota; and Michael Eric Dyson, a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times and professor of sociology at Georgetown University.

Other signers included: Van Jones, CNN political commentator; Bakari Sellers, former Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives and a CNN commentator; Timothy “Timbaland” Mosley, record producer, songwriter and rapper; Tyrone “Ty Dolla $ign” William Griffin Jr., singer, songwriter and record producer; and Aliaume Damala Badara “Akon” Thiam, award-winning singer and record producer.

“For too long Black women have been asked to do everything from rally the troops to risk their lives for the Democratic Party with no acknowledgment, no…