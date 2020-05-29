More than 1 million people sign petition demanding Dominic Cummings is sacked

More than one million people have signed a petition calling for Dominic Cummings to be sacked over allegedly breaching the lockdown guidelines.

Despite Downing Street’s makes an attempt to shift focus away from the row, lots of of 1000’s of people added their names to the petition demanding that the prime minister’s chief aide ought to go.

Boris Johnson is standing by his prime adviser amid controversy of his choice to drive 260-miles to his mother and father’ home in Durham on the peak of lockdown.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

While there, Mr Cummings additionally made a 25-mile journey to Barnard Castle, which he sought to justify by claiming he needed to check his eyesight forward of the for much longer drive again to London so he might resume his work at No 10.

More follows…