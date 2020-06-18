More Royal Ascot joy for Hayley Turner | Racing News

Jockey Hayley Turner and trainer Charlie Fellowes sprang a 33-1 surprise in the Sandringham Stakes for the next year running when Onassis delivered items.

Thanks Be supplied the shock 12 months ago and the same combination served up another stunner in this handicap for three-year-old fillies.

Turner produced Onassis from stall one on the previously unfavoured area of the track hitting the front and land a cosy triumph by a length and 25 %.

Turner was only the second female rider to win at the Royal meeting when successful this past year, to emulate Gay Kelleway in 1987.

She said: “It was the program to repeat last year’s tactics. It was a testing mile today therefore i was able to tuck her in and let her find her feet, she made it happen really well.

“For us nothing really changes, it’s still great to have a Royal Ascot winner whether people are here or not.”

Last year’s victory garnered a lot of media interest given it was the first female success in the saddle for 32 years.

The Group One-winning rider went on: “We don’t want a female winning at Royal Ascot to be always a special event, we wish it to be always a common occurrence. I’m so proud watching Hollie (Doyle) winning most of the time.

“There’s so many girls in the changing room now compared to what there was so it’s inevitable the others will win, it is just going to take some time.

“I don’t mean to feel just like a mentor to girls, but I’m the oldest and then next it is Josephine (Gordon) who’s more than 10 years younger than me so I think I’ll need certainly to accept that I am!

“What is nice is that I’m still able to ride at the top level and show them that I can still ride a bit.”

Fellowes said of his winner: “I had to persuade the owners, who were desperate to run her in a Listed race last week-end in search of black type as she’s got an outstanding pedigree, so I’m very grateful to them for letting me run here.

“I begged them to have a crack at this, I thought it looked an ideal race and that the stiff mile would really suit her. I’ve been wrong about everything else today, but for once I was right which is a relief.

“She loves being ridden patiently, another reason I thought Ascot would suit. I was only a little concerned about the floor, but I shouldn’t have now been as she’s by Dubawi and they carry on anything,

“We’ve won it 2 yrs in a row, she ran off the same weight as Thanks Be, a similarly awful draw but luckily that proved wrong, so it’s special.

“Ascot tames tigers. We thought we had some really good chances elsewhere today, but luckily Hayley saved the day.”