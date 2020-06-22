More Realme C11 specs surface, the Helio G35 may be more powerful than the G70

Last week Realme officially confirmed that it will launch the first phone with the new MediaTek Helio G35 chipset  this phone will be the Realme C11. A certification from China revealed that the phone will have a 5,000 mAh battery and today the leakster Sudhanshu filled in a few more details.

The phone will have a 6.5 display with a teardrop notch. Connected to the G35 chipset will be 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage as befits an entry-level device. It will sport a 3-card slot, and thus there will be a passionate spot for a microSD card.

The Realme C11 will reportedly include a dual camera on the back. The main cam will have a 13 MP sensor, the other module is TBD (the C3 has a depth sensor). The camera will support Super Nightscape mode.







The Realme C11 will be the first to use the Helio G35 from MediaTek

There continue to be no official details on the Helio G35, but unconfirmed rumors point to two Cortex-A76 cores, an upgrade over the two A75 cores in the Helio G70 (which was employed by the Realme C3). More importantly, the GPU may be upgraded from a mid-range Mali-G52 to high-end G76. Again, this really is unconfirmed.

The C11 already shortly showed up on Realmes support page in India, so its launch is very close. Perhaps it’s this week as the company is preparing to unveil the Realme X3 on June 25 (this Thursday).

Source