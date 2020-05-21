More Premier League players will quit training after conversations with managers, says Jamie Redknapp | Football News



















1:44



Jamie Redknapp tells The Football Show the Premier League return will not be a ‘fair competition’ if extra players resolve to not restart training

Jamie Redknapp tells The Football Show the Premier League return will not be a ‘fair competition’ if extra players resolve to not restart training

Many extra players will withdraw from Premier League training and will create an “unfair competition”, Jamie Redknapp informed The Football Show.

Troy Deeney and N’Golo Kante are the one two players staying away from their golf equipment out of selection since Premier League sides restarted training earlier this week, with each involved in regards to the well being dangers of a return to work.

After talking to a lot of managers in regards to the topic, Redknapp stated he anticipated others to observe go well with earlier than the league’s tentative June 12 goal for its first spherical of fixtures, and thinks this might start to have an effect on the integrity of the home prime flight.

“I’ve spoken to managers, there’s a lot more to come out that just don’t feel right about it,” he stated. “That’s going to be a major problem. If you’ve got a squad of 22, 23 players and six or seven are not comfortable, they think they’re putting their families at risk, how is that a fair competition? It becomes a real Premier League problem. It doesn’t become fair.

4:35 Watford head coach Nigel Pearson says the membership will respect the selections of players who resolve they don’t need to return to training amid the coronavirus pandemic Watford head coach Nigel Pearson says the membership will respect the selections of players who resolve they don’t need to return to training amid the coronavirus pandemic

“Some managers have come out now and stated it may be a good state of affairs it doesn’t matter what occurs, but when you are going to lose three or 4 players, and Troy Deeney’s the captain of Watford, that is not a good competitors.

“I do think it’s going to get harder and harder, I think you’re going to see more players coming out and saying they’re not sure about playing, they’re not sure about what’s going on. So you’ve just got to take each incident in isolation.”

Players nervous to come back ahead?

Redknapp, who performed Premier League soccer from 1992 to 2005, stated he would have agreed to any demand to return to the training floor as a participant however, even in an elevated period of participant welfare, that some would nonetheless be nervous about being seen to go in opposition to their golf equipment’ needs.

“It’s so difficult for players right now,” he stated, “a lot of them are keen to come and get started, but there will be others like N’Golo Kante who are nervous, and are looking at underlying health problems, and believe if they come back and give the virus to someone, how would they feel about that going forward?

1:29 Any considerations Premier League players have round returning to training are ‘completely comprehensible’, says Kick It Out’s Troy Townsend Any considerations Premier League players have round returning to training are ‘completely comprehensible’, says Kick It Out’s Troy Townsend

“If he says he doesn’t want to play, I think Frank Lampard would be the first to say that’s fine, but there will be a lot of players who are nervous to say they’re not comfortable because they’re worried about the repercussions, people who’ll say you should play, you should be out there, you earn this much money.

“Of course, security is paramount proper now. But I do get it, it is such an unprecedented, troublesome state of affairs for players proper now. I attempt to put myself of their sneakers and say what would I do? In my period, I’d’ve simply performed as I used to be informed. If a supervisor says flip up for training, you do it.

“Players now have more of an understanding, more of a voice, they have agents who can help them in this situation, and it’s a lot easier for players in a situation like this to say they don’t feel right.”