More Former Ellen Show Staffers Come Forward, Slam Ellen DeGeneres As ‘Awful’ & ‘Power-Hungry’

The strikes simply continue coming for Ellen DeGeneres, once again, and once again, and once again …

This time around, 2 evident former members of the Ellen Show production personnel have actually stepped forward with their own remarks about the A-list superstar’s supposed behind-the-scenes habits. This follows a variety of other troubling exposes about what it’s truly like dealing with and around her eponymous talk show.

Monday’s debate comes thanks to The Sun, which is reporting how these ex-staff members are EXCEPTIONALLY doubtful about the comic’s public apology relating to the hazardous work environment she apparently assisted produce and cultivate for several years.

Calling the general public mea culpa “complete bull,” among the staffers shared (listed below):

“For over a decade Ellen has treated her staff poorly, which is ironic because of her on-camera persona. She is literally like two different people. One is awful, power-hungry and constantly yells at everyone for any little that goes wrong with the production of the show. The other character that Ellen plays is what the world sees — a hilarious, kind and giving woman who is a fearless advocate for the LGBTQ community.”

Wow

It’s something to pursue misbehavior behind the scenes (and completely essential!), however to call out …