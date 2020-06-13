More details about Google’s Android TV dongle codenamed “Sabrina” surface

XDA-Developers dug upward some treasured info on typically the upcoming Chromecast or Android TV stay, whatever you want to call it. We now understand what to expect when it comes to hardware plus features.

The guys at XDA acquired a pre-release version in the firmware, which often revealed a few specs. The device may run on Amlogic S905X2 chipet with TWO GB of MEMORY. It may support 4K streaming within 60 frames per second plus, of course, HDR and Dolby Vision standards may also be on the list of backed features.

Interestingly, which mention of an automobile low-latency functioning over HIGH-DEFINITION MULTIMEDIA INTERFACE 2.1. This could be related to Google Stadia to further improve the video gaming experience simply by reducing dormancy. Additionally, which “favorite” key on the handheld remote control that’s user-programmable and can consider you to your chosen streaming support at 1 press.

