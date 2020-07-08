More customers choose to get groceries delivered from Woolworths amid lockdown, in a blow to Aldi

Woolworths and Coles have benefited from the coronavirus lockdowns as more customers opt for home delivery, but that new trend threatens the likes of Aldi.

Of the $94.6 billion spent at Australian supermarkets in the year to March 2020, Woolworths and the Coles shared 67.5 % of that.

Market research company Roy Morgan’s latest Fresh Food and Grocery Report showed Woolies was marginally before Coles in market share.

Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 lockdowns and panic buying, only three per cent of Australians were doing their grocery shopping on line, but that had soared since as many individuals remained housebound.

That was great news for Woolworths, which had the lion’s share of the house delivery market, recording over fifty percent of all on line supermarket spending, compared to Coles’ 26 per cent.

Aldi doesn’t offer on line shopping at all, and IGA has it only on a discretionary store-by-store basis

With lockdowns largely lifted except in Melbourne, some shoppers have begun to return to bricks-and-mortar stores, but many were expected to stick with their new habit of on line shopping.

Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine said the competition to retain on line grocery shoppers post-pandemic opens up an appealing new front in Australia’s supermarket rivalry as all brands struggle to foster brand loyalty.

Almost one in four Australians who shopped at Coles, Woolworths or Aldi in a four-week period actually spent money at all three supermarkets.

‘That is a high rate of customer leakage between the brands,’ Ms Levine said.

‘However online shopping changes the dynamic somewhat. It does this first by narrowing shoppers’ options.’

‘It is more unlikely that grocery-buyers who are making an order on line with one major brand will ‘virtually pop in’ to the competition and go through the online ordering process there too in the exact same way they could have done if shopping in person.

‘So there is absolutely no doubt concerning the significance of the burgeoning on line grocery market’.

Morgan’s research unearthed that Aldi and IGA account fully for one-fifth of the overall grocery spend, leaving just over 10 % for other supermarkets such as for instance Foodland, Foodworks, local independents and convenience stores.