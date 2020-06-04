More CT employees are clocking in, but shifts still down sharply

As Connecticut businesses commence to reopen, shift work is returning, albeit more slowly than in many states.

That’s in accordance with data from Massachusetts-based Kronos, which makes workforce management cloud software utilized by tens of thousands of employers.

Kronos’ weekly “U.S. Workforce Activity Reports,” which draws on data from 30,000 of the company’s U.S. clients and their 3.2 million workers, shows that Connecticut work shifts remained down by a lot more than 50% in the second 1 / 2 of May in contrast to the week ended March 15, where both President Donald Trump and Gov. Ned Lamont declared respective public health emergencies as a result of COVID-19.

The data mainly track workers who are paid hourly or must certanly be physically present at a workplace to do their jobs, Kronos said.

In the second to last week of May, Connecticut work shifts remained down by 50.7% from mid-March, the next highest deficit of any state. States that started to reopen their economies prior to when Connecticut, or those that never closed them down at all, have experienced shift work rebound more sharply. For example, in Georgia, where businesses began reopening April 24 — shifts increased by 40% in the week ended May 24, Kronos data show.

In the ultimate week of May, Connecticut was down 57.3% compared to mid-March, which was the next highest drop of any state. However, that week is seen being an outlier since it was influenced by anticipated work declines associated with Memorial Day, Kronos said.

Shift work fell across the country for the first one month of the national health emergency, and began to recover in the fifth week, climbing 17% over the six weeks that followed.

Connecticut, which saw shift work tick up 2.6% during the week ended April 29, remained nearly 56% below normal levels in those days.

Kronos didn’t disclose how many Connecticut clients are counted in its weekly reports, but indicated the volume is sufficient to provide a representative sample.

