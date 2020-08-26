More COVID-19 Reinfections Are Being Reported. Here’s Why You Don’t Need to Freak Out

Just hours after the world’s first confirmed coronavirus reinfection case was documented in Hong Kong on Monday, scientists reported a female in Belgium had actually captured the infection a 2nd time.

So, too, did Dutch infection professionals, who revealed an older individual in the Netherlands as a 3rd verified reinfection of COVID-19, the illness triggered by the coronavirus.

Experts utilized hereditary screening, in which they compare variations of the infection present in the very first and 2nd infections, to verify these reinfections stood out 2nd cases, and not simply sticking around results of individuals’s very first infections.

But even if a couple of COVID-19 reinfections have actually begun to emerge amongst more than 23.69 million documented coronavirus cases worldwide does not indicate that a preliminary coronavirus infection not does anything to secure individuals from future health problems, or that a vaccine will not assist mark out this pandemic.

“I don’t want people to be afraid,” Maria van Kerkhove, the World Health Organisation‘s technical lead for COVID-19, stated on Monday when asked about the Hong Kong reinfection case

“We need to ensure that people understand that when they are infected, even when they have a mild infection, that they do develop an immune response.”

The brand-new reinfection cases in Belgium and the Netherlands

The reinfection case in the …