More coronavirus deaths recorded in Shirak province – Panorama

47 sufferers are presently handled at Gyumri Infectious Hospital in Shirak province, the Governor’s workplace reported in its day by day replace, including 21 of them are residents of Shirak province. The whole variety of recovered residents is 244, 166 of that are native residents. According to the supply, 26 sufferers are cured in Yerevan, whereas the demise toll stands at 9.

To date, 1,814 coronavirus assessments have been carried out at Shirak hospitals and the regional department of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the supply stated.