More charter flights to be operated from Russia to Armenia – Embassy – Panorama

The Armenian Embassy in Russia revealed on Monday strategies to run more charter flights from Russia to Armenia in the coming days.

“Number of online booking services in Russia are offering tickets for regular flights to Armenia starting from August 1 from different cities of Russia. Let us note that the resumption of regular flights between the two countries is not yet finalized, while the dates for resumption of flights are under discussion,” the declaration by the Embassy read.

Based on the above situation, the Embassy suggested residents wanting to travel to Armenia to get tickets just after main alert of flights resumption that will be interacted later on.

At the exact same time, the Embassy revealed brand-new charter flights to be operated in the coming days. The dates for upcoming flights will be interacted by means of the social networks pages of the Embassy.

It is advised that the residents might not take a trip to Armenia by means of the land border through Georgia too which is open just for freight.