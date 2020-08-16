Morbidelli, Zarco involved in huge crash in Austrian GP By Reuters

©Reuters MotoGP – Austrian Grand Prix



SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA (Reuters) – The Austrian Grand Prix was stopped with 20 laps to go when a warning was drawn out after Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha hit the Avintia Ducati of Johann Zarco at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on Sunday.

As the field approached turn 3, Morbidelli’s front wheel struck the back of Zarco’s bike as both decreased, with the bikes flying throughout the track and almost getting other riders at the turn.

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi had a fortunate escape, particularly the latter as one of the cartwheeling bikes flew past the front of his bike as he decreased and the veteran looked noticeably shaken when he returned to the garage.

Morbidelli had the ability to ignore the crash and was accompanied to a waiting ambulance while Zarco likewise looked all right as he went back to the garage.

The race rebooted after the track was cleared with KTM’s Pol Espargaro in pole ahead of the Ducatis of Andrea Dovizioso and Jack Miller.