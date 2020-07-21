MOOSOO Air Fryer, 12.7QT Air Fryer Oven 8-in-1, 1700W Electric Rotisserie Oven with LED Digital Touchscreen, Toaster Oven with Dehydrator & Bake, Included 11 Accessories and Recipe



Hello, I am a hard-working air fryer oven. My name is MA30 and I am very happy to introduce myself to everyone.



I have 8 preset menu programs that can air fry and bake a variety of crispy and delicious food for every family. With 1700W large power, I can give you a quick cooking experience.

We are dedicated to producing high-quality, cost-effective products. For this mission, we have established R & D centers in various places. In the past few years we have focused on products like Air Fryer, Electric Pressure Cooker, Bread Machine, Handheld Vacuum, Vacuum Cleaner, Robot Vacuum, Shaver for Men. Each product has undergone multiple tests by our engineers to provide better Customer Experience. Any question, please let us konw and your suggestion will let our product be better.

Digital LED Display & One-Touch Control

360°Automatic Flip Baking & Less-Oil Healthy Cooking

Overheat Protection, Auto-Off System

Rapid Air Circulation for Frying All-Around

Easy Air-Frying: Insert Food, Set the Time & Temp

Rated Voltage: 120V

Power: 1700W

Safety Approved: ETF

Great care should be taken to avoid personal injury. Wear protective oven mitts or gloves.

Don’t use the air fryer oven for any purpose other than described in this manual.

Please note: the air fryer oven’s outer surfaces may become hot during use.

Only the accessories are dishwasher safe.

Never put anything on the top of the appliance.

In addition, I hope to introduce my little helpers who work with me to you.



Rotisserie Basket:

Hello, everyone. I am a friend of the MA30 air oven. I am a rotisserie basket. As long as you put the potato chips in my belly, I can fry crispy and delicious fries.

Rotisserie Shaft:

I am a rotisserie shaft. My task is connect a whole chicken in series, and then work with my partner MA30 air fryer oven. MA30 can keep me rotating while working, which is really interesting.

Skewers:

We 10 skewers work together for the MA30 air fryer oven and can skewer a lot of delicious skewers and vegetables for air frying and baking.

Mesh Racks & Fetch folder:

We usually work together for MA30 air fryer. You can put chicken wings, chicken legs, meat fast, vegetables, potatoes and other foods onto we mesh racks. When the delicious cooking is completed, you can use me — fetch folder to put these hot frying food on the plate.

Drip Tray:

I am the oil drip tray. When other partners are working, I can catch a lot of oil and debris for them. With my presence, everyone can taste a variety of less oil and healthy foods. And moreover, my friend MA30 air oven can always keep a clean and beautiful outlooking. Also, I am particularly easy to clean, just put me into the dishwasher. Everything will come out perfect.

Removal Tool:

My task is simple, to help basket and shaft get out of MA30 air oven’s stomach. By the way, I seemed to forget an important thing. Oh, gloves and air frying cookbook, these 2 guys are still sleeping, they hope me say hello to everyone for them.

【8-in-1 Appliance & Digital LED Touchscreen】: Air fryer cooking appliance of 8 selectable preset menus. With digital LED touchscreen instead of button pushing choose, this air fryer oven is easier to operate. Smart one-touch program also helps your cooking more convenient.

【High-Quality & Quick Heating】：High-Quality air oven with glass oven door and stainless steel interior. 1700W large power and highly sealed space give you a fast heating. With wide temperature range from 176℉ to 400℉, this air oven is perfect for air frying, baking, grilling, roasting.

【360°Air Circulation & Less-Oil Technology】： This hot air fryer oven adopts new technology of cooking meals by 360° hot rapid air circulation which reduces 95% less oil and fat than traditional oil deep frying. Electric hot air fryer oven offers your meals oil-less and healthy, crispy and tasty.

【More Accessories & 12.7QT Large Capacity】：MOOSOO air fryer has more accessories than others. 2 mesh racks, 10 skewers, 1 rotisserie basket, 1 drip tray that catches oil, 1 rotisserie shaft to jab into the chicken or roast, 1 removal tool, 1 Food clip and mini silicone mitts. Also the 12.7QT ( Inner Size: 265*240*180mm/10.45*9.45*7.1inch ) of cooking space makes this air fryer countertop oven have large capacity to cook different meals.

【Safety Protection & Warranty】：ETL approved. MOOSOO MA30 air fryer with overheat protection and automatic shutoff gives you a security protection. Superior 7*24-hour after-sales service & 24-month warranty. Gives you a safe and simple air frying experience. Ideal for your family and friends.