Moolah Kicks CEO talks Mark Cuban, Dick's Sporting Goods, and designing sneakers for women
Moolah Kicks CEO and Founder Natalie White discusses her company which designs sneakers and basketball shoes for women and how being a female athlete inspired her to start a company and fight for gender equality.

