Mookie Betts Exits Dodgers’ Game

Mookie Betts was raised for a pinch player in the seventh inning of this afternoon’s game versus theDiamondbacks The club given that revealed (Twitter link) that he is handling discomfort in his left middle finger.

There’s no sign there’s specific cause for alarm, however it’s mind-blowing whenever a gamer of Betts’ caliber leaves a game for health factors. The super star hasn’t dipped into quite his common level to begin his Dodger profession, however there’s no questioning his value to the company both brief and long term.

For now, the hope is undoubtedly that Betts will go back to the field in brief order. The Dodgers remain in position to work out all due care offered the strength of their lineup. Edwin Ríos changed Betts in the lineup today, possibly showing he ‘d be initially in line for additional playing time ought to Betts require a long time off.