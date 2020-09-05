Monza win gives Mick Schumacher “momentum” for F2 title push

Schumacher won his very first F2 race of the year from seventh on the grid in commanding style at the Italian circuit after fellow Ferrari junior and polesitter Callum Ilott stalled in the pits.

Prema’s Schumacher risen into 2nd put on the opening lap and controlled procedures following Ilott’s pitstop drama. His very first success considering that winning the 2019 Hungarian sprint race throughout his novice F2 season moves Schumacher into 3rd location, simply 3 points adrift of joint-championship leaders Robert Shwartzman andIlott

Schumacher won the 2018 European Formula 3 title with Prema after a late-season push which saw him win 7 races in the last 5 rounds prior to stepping up to F2 the list below year.

“We have proven before in different categories that it is possible to come from far behind [in the championship],” Schumacher stated after the race. “You just need to be consistent, you just need to be happy to work and have a good relationship with the team. I’m feeling more comfortable than ever working with them, the trust basis is so high and I think that’s really paying off now.

“All the hard work we did before, and also the harder races we had made us stronger for now, and the momentum is on our side, now we just need to keep it consistent and try to do our best.”