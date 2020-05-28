Monument Valley studio Ustwo just launched a new game on Facebook

While we’re ready for the eventual launch of Monument Valley 3, developer Ustwo has just launched one other shock: a cyberpunk climbing game referred to as Go Go Bots. Perhaps the most important shock, although, is that the new game is unique to Facebook.

Go Go Bots is out there at the moment by way of Facebook’s Instant Games platform, which implies it’s playable contained in the Facebook app and thru Facebook’s gaming tab, with none further downloads. (You can test it out now at this link.) Facebook says that the corporate labored on the game alongside Ustwo to flesh out the social components. As for the game itself, Go Go Bots lets gamers select from 5 cute robotic characters, whereas competing with others to navigate climbing programs within the quickest time. There are each solo and multiplayer modes.

While Ustwo is greatest identified for the success of the Monument Valley collection, the developer has been identified to experiment with different platforms as effectively. That consists of the VR puzzle game Land’s End and, extra not too long ago, Apple Arcade launch title Assemble With Care, which has since been ported to Steam.