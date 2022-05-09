Monument to the victims of the Great Patriotic War reopened in Dilijan c | Morning

On the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, the reopening ceremony of the memorial to the victims of the Great Patriotic War took place in Dilijan today. A monument-fountain commemorating the victims of the Artsakh war is located in the territory of the memorial.

The restoration and improvement works of the memorial complex were carried out by the “Tourism and Urban Development” (TUF) Charitable Foundation with the support of individual benefactors, organizations, and the joint efforts of the Dilijan Municipality and the residents. The works were also supported by the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in Armenia.

“Tourism and Urban Development (TUF) Charitable Foundation and its founder Ruben Vardanyan initiated the restoration of the memorial so that the people of Dilijan և the guests of the city can pay their respects to the memory of our heroes in the renovated memorial today. We believe that our respect for the memory of the heroes is manifested in our attitude and care for the monuments dedicated to them. “Once upon a time, this complex and the surrounding area were among the favorite places of the people of Dilijan. We hope that after the renovation, it will continue to be so for them,” said TUF Foundation Director Marietta Matjosyan.

The head of Dilijan community Davit Sargsyan in a conversation with Aravot.am mentioned that the preservation of monuments is very important for the people of Dilijan. Here we have monuments dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, the Patriotic War and the Artsakh wars. The support and initiative of TUF Foundation և individual benefactors in the preservation and restoration of monuments is commendable. The Dilijan municipality is always ready for cooperation, – added Sargsyan. After the ceremony, the participants laid flowers at the eternal fire, paying tribute to the memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War in Artsakh. At the end of the event, the guests placed trees near the monument, in the newly created “Alley of Winners”.

It should be reminded that the “Tourism and Urban Development” (TUF) Charitable Foundation will start in 2020. Since July 2007, the IDeA Foundation has undertaken the implementation of all programs aimed at the development of tourism and urban development. TUF Foundation implements programs in Gyumri, Dilijan, Tat, Artsakh and Yerevan. The Foundation develops innovative tourism and urban development programs, promotes sustainable regional development and contributes to Armenia’s position on the world map as a competitive tourism country. The founder of TUF is philanthropist and social entrepreneur Ruben Vardanyan.

Lia Ghagharyan

Photos by TUF