Monty Panesar and James Anderson join us for 2009 Cardiff Ashes watchalong on Sunday | Cricket News





James Anderson and Monty Panesar saw of 69 deliveries within their last-wicket stand to earn England a precious draw

It was never in doubt…

Back in 2009, Monty Panesar and James Anderson’s heroic last-wicket stand in Cardiff salvaged an unlikely draw for England in the opening Ashes Test – something the duo will reflect on during a watchalong of the closing stages from 5pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Cricket.

Monty Panesar, James Anderson, Paul Collingwood, Marcus North, Nasser Hussain, David Lloyd, Ian Ward

Anderson and Panesar will be joined by Paul Collingwood – who scored a gritty and important half-century on the final day – along with Australia’s Marcus North, who had hit a superb unbeaten 125 earlier in the day in the overall game.

Our line-up will soon be completed by Sky Sports Cricket experts Nasser Hussain and David Lloyd with Ian Ward on presenting duties as our guests share their memories and insights from the thrilling encounter in Wales.

When Collingwood’s 245-ball vigil ended with around 50 minutes left on the final day, England were 233-9 and still six runs behind.

But Anderson (21no off 53) and Panesar (7no off 35) saw off another 69 balls to thwart Australia and pull off quite the heist for Andrew Strauss’ men at the start of a series they went on to win 2-1 to regain the urn.

Anderson and Panesar thwarted Australia in Cardiff

When Anderson squirted away a boundary to take England into the lead, the crowd erupted, understanding that with Australia needing to bat again to win, the tourists had lost time due to the required change of ends.

As it turned out, it never got that far, with Panesar and Anderson blocking out Australia spinners North and Nathan Hauritz before the sides shook hands – England elated, Australia distraught and the series remaining all square going to Lord’s for the second Test.

