Montrose Harbor blocked by police, fence after Mayor Lori Lightfoot shuts down large beach party: ‘It’s being addressed’

By
Jackson Delong
-

A little area of brand-new fencing partly obstructs the lakefront near Montrose Harbor while individuals sit near the waterAug 9, 2020, after Mayor Lori Lightfoot slammed crowds for event in the location the previous day. (Brian Cassella/ Chicago Tribune)

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR