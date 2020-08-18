Montravius Adams suffers injury in Packers practice

Vikings appear to be making development on Dalvin Cook extension
Braves are contacting leading possibility Cristian Pache
Montravius Adams suffered an injury Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers invested a third-round choice on Montravius Adams back in the 2017 NFLDraft The protective end has actually appeared in around 20 percent of the protective snaps the previous 2 seasons and is aiming to enhance his stock in 2020.
He is off to a difficult start after suffering a toe injury at practice Tuesday, however in spite of a scare, it looks like Adams will be great with a long time off.
Montravius Adams anticipated to be great in due time
The early word that this injury is not severe is an excellent indication. Adams is in the last year of his novice agreement and presently sits with 1.5 profession sacks and 33 overall deals with. And …