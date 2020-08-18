Montravius Adams suffers injury in Packers practice

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 08: Montravius Adams # 90 and Ka’dar Hollman # 29 of the Green Bay Packers commemorate after Hollman made an interception in the very first quarter versus the Houston Texans throughout a preseason video game at Lambeau Field on August 08, 2019 in Green Bay,Wisconsin (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Montravius Adams suffered an injury Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers invested a third-round choice on Montravius Adams back in the 2017 NFLDraft The protective end has actually appeared in around 20 percent of the protective snaps the previous 2 seasons and is aiming to enhance his stock in 2020.

He is off to a difficult start after suffering a toe injury at practice Tuesday, however in spite of a scare, it looks like Adams will be great with a long time off.

#Packers DL Montravius Adams, who cut practice brief today, suffered a sprained toe, source stated. Something to view, however it does not sound severe. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2020

Montravius Adams anticipated to be great in due time

The early word that this injury is not severe is an excellent indication. Adams is in the last year of his novice agreement and presently sits with 1.5 profession sacks and 33 overall deals with. And …