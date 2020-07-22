Montnegro redeclares coronavirus epidemic – Armenian News

The Montenegrin National Body for Contagious Diseases picked Tuesday to re- state the coronavirus epidemic which it reported over on June 2, the seaside republic’s Government stated, as mentioned by the Beta news firm.

The relocation followed the brand-new break out of the epidemic in mid-June, and on Tuesday, Podgorica reported an overall of 1,920 contaminated individuals and 26 deaths.

As of Wednesday, the face masks are obligatory indoor and outside in the entire of the nation, according to Rs.n1info.com.

Children older than 7 years of age likewise should use the masks, other than on beaches and in national forests if they keep a physical range of 2 meters a minimum of.

The events are restricted to 40 individuals in public locations and 20 inside your home with obligatory physical range.

Night clubs’ work, wedding events and other events stay prohibited.