Monthly gifts delivered to your door

Adulting isn’t always easy. What with having to hold down employment, pay bills promptly, maintain a social life, and remain in contact with relatives and buddies, most of us do not have time to restock the fridge, not to mention the bathroom cabinet or coffee pot.

That’s where subscription boxes come in. As well as making ideal gifts, these delivered-to-door services alleviate the duty of regular online shopping or the pain of going to the shops, which means you can spend more time doing, well, just about anything else.

With that nirvana firmly at heart, we went in search of the most effective subscription boxes for men.

After a month of snacking, sipping, showering, shaving and spritzing, we created a list of the very best 12 – each tested for its ability to make life easier, more fun or perhaps generally a tad bit more bearable.





From the services that will keep you caffeinated to the brands aiming to automate your underwear drawer, they’re the best men’s subscription boxes. Welcome to the future, we think you’re going to like it here.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and qualified advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Manual treatments: From £15 monthly, Manual

Leading the conversation since 2019, wellness-slash-healthcare brand Manual offers treatments for sets from libio to hair with expert advice from clinicians as you go along. No waiting rooms. No gimmicks. Just effective treatments backed by science. We tried skin and hair kit (£39 every two months), including three clinically proven products and services: A shampoo made of caffeine, biotin and saw palmetto; and two moisturisers – one for the morning and one for evening use. All were effortless to work in to an existing routine, and the Instagrammable bottles mean you don’t have to be worried about hiding them away.

Bloombox: From £35 per month, Bloombox

For some, the occasions of decorating your house or apartment with movie posters might be over. Enter plants – one of many easiest ways to upgrade your (air)space, and Bloombox makes engaging in horticulture hassle-free. Sign up, and each month you will receive new foliage delivered to your door – perfect for those usually guilty of plant murder. Our tester opted to pay as you go (£35 per month) rather than commit to a year’s subscription (£395), and was in the same way impressed with the ceramic pot each delivery is sold with as the plant itself.

CDLP automatique: From £53 every three months, CDLP

Underwear is the very first thing that you put on each morning and the final thing you take off during the night, so it deserves to be used seriously. The “automatique” service by Swedish basics brand CDLP delivers a fresh pack of premium pants every quarter. Choose from boxers, trunks, shorts or briefs (all built from lyocell – a soft material), select your preferred colours, then sit back and wait for them to arrive. You may even modify or speed up your subscription whenever you want. How’s that for a neat package?

Wanderlust Wine club: From £48 every 8 weeks, Wanderlust Wine

If your usual wine selection technique falls somewhere between “what’s the cheapest?” and “oh, nice label”, consider roping in an expert to buy your booze. Specialising in unusual quality wines curated by the summer season, Wanderlust is one subscription box worth raising a glass to. You can sign up to receive either four (£48), eight (£116) or 10 (£200) bottles every 8 weeks, as well as buy additional bottles and access exclusive tasting events. Best of all each bottle is sold with enough information to have the ability to blag your way through a social gathering.

Stitch Fix: £10 styling fee per box plus purchases, Stitch Fix

Whether you’re stuck in a wardrobe rut or perhaps don’t enjoy shopping, clothing subscription boxes are an excellent time saving style hack. Stitch Fix is among the biggest names in the overall game. All you do is sign up, answer a few questions, and a combination of algorithms and personal stylists can get to work selecting items based on your needs and preferences. The service might not be perfect right away, but it learns your taste and improves over time. Plus, the “fixes” (the clothing that arrives) can be curated regularly or whenever you request one, and there’s no membership fee. When your box of clothing arrives, you take to before you get, and reunite free of charge those items that didn’t quite work.

Farmison & Co eat better meat subscription: From £36.50 per week, Farmison & Co

Meat gets plenty of stick, and we’re not only talking about kebabs. Still, the award-winning butchers behind Farmison & Co believe consuming it needn’t leave a bad taste in your mouth. That’s why the farmers it works with to produce the brand’s monthly subscription boxes only contain grass-fed meat from ethically sourced locations across Yorkshire and the united kingdom. Pick a family bundle (£70) to make weekday meals a breeze, it offers a range of meat from lamb cutlets to short rubs. Or, like us, go all out with a large box (£50), which contains enough meat for approximately 30 portions and includes a lot better than your average farmhouse sausages and streaky bacon, in addition to a range a complete host of exciting cuts from heritage breed lamb cutlets to grass fed mince beef.

Hanx condom subscription: From £4.24 per week week, Hanx

Shopping for condoms is not any one’s concept of fun. If you’re struggling to stay stocked, obtain a hand from Hanx. Founded by a gynaecology doctor and an investment banker, the sexual wellness brand has generated handsomely designed wraps which are 100 percent vegan, ultra-thin and clean scented. Arrange for deliveries anywhere from each week to monthly, in single packs or sets of 10.

Harry’s shave plan: From £14 every 8 weeks, Harry’s

Shaving is really a ritual most guys would happily live without, helping to make shopping for the mandatory tools feel just like even more of a chore. Harry’s manages the irritation in more ways than one. The brand spent years developing its German-engineered razors with ergonomic handles, and it shows. Once you’ve become attached (it took us all of three days) keep it updated by signing up to receive fresh blades and non-drying shave foams at set intervals. Not convinced? Take the brand for a try with an effort starter set.

Flaviar membership: From £150 every 6 months, Flaviar

Everyone likes getting a surprise in the mail. Unless, of course, that surprise can be an extortionately large phone bill. Fortunately, with Flaviar, the only real unknown is really a selection of rare, unsung spirit samples to enjoy from the comfort of your own home (bar). For £150 for fifty per cent of a year or £250 for a full year, you’ll obtain a tasting box containing three double-sized spirits of your choice and also a full-sized bottle each quarter. Found a fresh favourite? You can also buy additional bottles at a discount and obtain access to members-only events.

Gadget Discovery Club: From £17.99 monthly, Gadget Discovery Club

Getting your hands on the coolest and latest tech usually involves camping over night outside a store, not too with Gadget Discovery Club. While everyone wrestles using their tent, you are able to sit on your sofa and wait for the postman to drop off a fresh gizmo from the likes of Google, Samsung and Philips each month. You’ll only get one item per box, though, and you don’t get to choose what it is (in our case, it was a mini speaker), so you better be the type to like surprises along with gadgets.

Scentaddict fragrance subscription: From £10 per month, The Fragrance Shop

It’s no use dressing well if you don’t also smell good. Whether you’re on the hunt for a signature spritz or consider yourself poly-aroma-ous, Scentaddict could be the grooming wingman you need. Powered by The Fragrance Shop, each month you will be able to pick a new 8ml scent (enough for about 30-days) that slots in to the travel-sized atomiser that comes with your first order. While you can find similar services on the market, we were impressed by the amount of brands available – around 100 during writing, including Tom Ford, Armani and Hugo Boss.

Pact Coffee plan: From £6.95 every two months, Pact Coffee

If you’re the type of guy who likes to be kept constantly caffeinated, a coffee subscription box may be the fix you will need. With Pact, everyone’s a success. Not simply because the London-based business offers a unique choice of whole bean, fine and Nespresso packs delivered daily, weekly or monthly, but additionally because it pays farmers a lot more than the Fairtrade price. You can sip knowing that nobody is short-changed. Ethical benefits aside, Pact also scores highly for offering a selection of grind sizes, including ground, meaning java newbies who only own the smallest amount equipment also can get involved.

The verdict: Men’s subscription boxes

There isn’t a subscription box with this list that does not make the task of adulting that bit easier. However, despite only launching in 2019, Manual has established it self as a genuine game-changer in the wide world of men’s health If you are looking to automate one of life’s dullest tasks (i.e. underwear shopping) it’s hard not to love CDLP automatique, while Flaviar and Scentaddict both make excellent gift options.

