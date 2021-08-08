Monterey Car Show: 1936 Delahaye expected to bring in $6M, 1952 Ferrari expected to bring in $5M
Mecum Collector Auctions CEO Dave Magers previews the big auctions come up next week in Monterey, California with Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Adam Shapiro.

